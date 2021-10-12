A viewing for Shirley Mary Jeanette Dimke, 87, of Clarkston, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. A memorial will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with a graveside service to follow. Thereafter, in the final installment of one of Shirley’s most cherished traditions, a catered dinner will follow for all attending guests.
