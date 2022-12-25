Corleen Beth Fisher was born June 11, 1926, in Pomeroy to Wayne Gilman Smith and Doris Icyphene Smith. At the age of 96, she passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
After graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1943, Corleen attended beauty school in Walla Walla before returning to Pomeroy. One day while walking down the street, she noticed a new boy in town and asked her mother, “Who is that boy?” Her mother replied that it was Joe Fisher’s son, Allyn, who had just returned from war. Corleen then said “He is so handsome, I am going to marry him” — and that she did. Corleen and Allyn were married Nov. 12, 1948, in Pomeroy, at her family’s home. They were married for 63 years and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2008 with family and friends at the Quality Inn.
Corleen worked for Pacific Northwest Bell (PNB) and retired after 30 years of service. Allyn also worked for PNB before opening his own business, Fisher Systems (est. 1957), located here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The couple were blessed to raise three children.
In 1978, Allyn put a pool in the couple’s backyard and family and friends enjoyed many years of pool parties, backyard barbecues and Fourth of July celebrations, with Corleen’s special cherry pie and chocolate buttermilk sheet cake. Corleen loved to swim and sunbathe for hours with her daughter, Kelly.
After retiring, Corleen and Allyn loved to travel in their motorhome to Las Vegas, Grand Canyon National Park and Yuma, Ariz., and Mexico. They enjoyed eating lobster on the beach with longtime friends Don and Bernice. The couple also loved to go antiquing, and frequented estate sales and auctions around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Corleen loved people, her friends from the telephone company, neighbors and those who would drop in just to say “hi.” She loved living next door to an elementary school, as it gave her joy hearing the children play and laugh.
Corleen is survived by her three children: Alana (Brian) Thompson, Gary (Virginia) Fisher and Kelly (Mark) Fuhrman. Alana retired with 40 years of service to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and her husband, Brian, retired from Potlatch Mill. Gary retired from Fisher Systems and his wife, Virginia, retired from Grantham Elementary. Kelly owns Lakeside Medicine and Aesthetics in Sandpoint, and her husband, Mark, works for Fox News.
Known as “Grandma Corky,” Corleen is survived by twin granddaughters Bridgett Fisher and Brooke Fisher, of Seattle, and step-grandchildren Haley Fuhrman, of Seattle, and Cole (Georgia) Fuhrman, of Helena, Mont.
Corleen was preceded in death by her husband, Allyn, in 2011, brother Wayne Smith in 2016, aunt Doris Smith in 2004, and brother Jack Smith in 2022. In the spring, the family will celebrate Corleen with a service and backyard pool party.
The Fisher family are grateful to the caregivers who worked around the clock to care for Corleen at her home: Nancy Lounsberry, Netta Shepard, Shawn Dalhberg, Teri McNeil, Kari Chapman, Becky Meyer, Becky Albright and Brenda Iverson. The family would also like to extend a thank-you to Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.
Corleen will be missed by all who knew her well. “Mother, we will see you when it’s time, however, in the meantime ... ‘It’s just a swim.’ See you there. And yes, All the doors are locked ... Love you, Mother, miss you with all my heart.”