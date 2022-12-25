Corleen Beth Fisher was born June 11, 1926, in Pomeroy to Wayne Gilman Smith and Doris Icyphene Smith. At the age of 96, she passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

After graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1943, Corleen attended beauty school in Walla Walla before returning to Pomeroy. One day while walking down the street, she noticed a new boy in town and asked her mother, “Who is that boy?” Her mother replied that it was Joe Fisher’s son, Allyn, who had just returned from war. Corleen then said “He is so handsome, I am going to marry him” — and that she did. Corleen and Allyn were married Nov. 12, 1948, in Pomeroy, at her family’s home. They were married for 63 years and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2008 with family and friends at the Quality Inn.