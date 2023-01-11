Corky Luther, 84, of Lewiston, was born April 9, 1938, and passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He joined the family of Verne and Barbara Luther, growing up along with his brothers Jim and Lee, and sisters Faye and Mary Faythe on Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. He attended Warner Elementary, Lewiston Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956.
Corky served his military requirement in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked 30-plus years at the Potlatch/Clearwater Paper Mill as a journeyman millwright/mechanic. He was a strong union member and president of the Lewis-Clark Retirees Club for many years.
On Valentine’s Day 1970, he married Marilyn Snyder. They had 52-plus years of happy marriage before his passing.
Corky’s first love was his family. He leaves behind Marilyn; sister-in-law Marg Luther; two sons, Randy Sr. and Tim; daughter, Theresa Holmes (Kevin); half-brother, Randy Jones (Johnelle); and daughter-in-law Sonia Luther. He leaves behind four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves four sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law on Marilyn’s side of the family.
His second love was drag racing. He tried out many types of racing but always returned to drag racing. Corky was still drag racing at 80 years old. He made many friends at the race tracks that he considered his racing family.
We also had the pleasure of being members of the Crankers Club for many years.
Please join us for a celebration of life that will be held for Corky at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers if you wish, please make a donation to a worthy charity close to your heart.