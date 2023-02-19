Corky Luther, 84, of Lewiston, was born April 9, 1938, and passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He joined the family of Verne and Barbara Luther, growing up along with his brothers Jim and Lee, and sisters Faye and Mary Faythe on Preston Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. He attended Warner Elementary, Lewiston Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956.

Corky served his military requirement in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked 30-plus years at the Potlatch/Clearwater Paper Mill as a journeyman millwright/mechanic. He was a strong union member and president of the Lewis-Clark Retirees Club for many years.

