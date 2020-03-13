Cori Anne (Fry) Pearson

On this bright and warm Sunday of March 8, 2020, our most gentle, kind soul was lifted up away from us. Cori Anne Pearson left this world to be with her father and grandparents in heaven.
Cori was born to Barbara Anne Fry and Dale Fry on Feb. 2, 1978, in Pullman.
Cori was a very kind soul with a heart filled with love for all who came to know her. She was always there when needed, and had a sneaky sense of humor that would appear out of nowhere to those around her. Sometimes you could tell from a twinkle in her eyes that she had something up her sleeve.
Cori was a very loving and dedicated mother to her daughter, Gracie. From dance to soccer and karate, to just day-to-day heartfelt love and affection. Cori was a dedicated and loving wife to Brian, her husband of 21 years.
She graduated from Lewiston High School, from which she remained lifelong friends to those through her school years. She later graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with an associate degree in child development.
Cori enjoyed spending time and recreation outdoors with her family and friends. Her love for animals meant any stray could show up at anytime as a gift to a loved one. She always had a smile and lots of laughs and hugs. Always encouraging fun family game night, sitting around the table with her loved ones laughing was one of her favorite things to do.
Her family was everything to her. She loved all her sisters, Faron, Aleisha, Tiffany and Adrienne, as well as all her nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time. Cori will always be in our hearts and minds, and we’ll always feel the love of her sweet soul.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 21 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge for everyone to come and share stories and their love of Cori.