Coralyn Etta Luhn was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Everett, Wash. She was the middle child of Daniel Uriah and Cora May (Cunningham) Cook. Coralyn passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at the age of 96.
Coralyn attended Roosevelt Elementary School in Beverly Park, Wash., through the fifth grade. She moved with her family to Whidbey Island in 1936 and attended Langley schools. She finished at the top of her class in 1944. She then moved to Pullman to attended Washington State University. It was there she met her future husband, Robert R Luhn. They were married in Langley, Wash., in 1947, moved to Baker City, Ore., where Robert Daniel was born in 1948, then to Longview, Wash., where Richard Albert (1950) and Mary Elva (1954) were born. After a brief six months on a farm in Almota, Wash., the family moved to Spokane where Robert worked as an engineer while Coralyn was a housewife and mother.
In 1960, Coralyn decided to go back to school. She attended Eastern Washington University and was awarded a diploma in elementary education in 1962. She taught third and fourth grades at Progress Elementary in the Spokane Valley for 13 years. She was loved by many students.
Coralyn was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. She taught Sunday School for many years. She was also Missionary President, Children’s Church Director, and wore many hats during Bible School each summer. But what set her apart was her love of Jesus. She became a Christian at an early age and her joy and trust in Him was on her face every day.
Coralyn made her home the best place to be. She was always smiling and laughing and her children and grandchildren will never forget how she made life fun for everyone. She loved to read and play games. She also had a puzzle going for many years after she retired. Robert and Coralyn traveled the world. She always had her suitcase packed ready for the next adventure. The highlight of travel for her was their trip to Papua New Guinea where granddaughter Betsy was teaching. The other highlight was their trip to China. But most of all, she just loved to be at home with family and friends.
Coralyn is survived by her three children Robert D. (Jane) Luhn, of Richland, Richard A. (Marcia), of Anatone, and Mary E Luhn, of Clarkston; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Vasquez, of Nampa, Elizabeth (Karl) Anderson, of New Zealand, Christina (Jason) Greene, of The Dalles, Ore., Levi (Stacey) Luhn, of Asotin, and Jaclyn (Dan) Getz, of Spokane; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Coralyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, or give your loved ones flowers or a new book to honor her. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care for the excellent care Coralyn received. You treated her like family and we are forever grateful.