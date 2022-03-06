Coralee Brewer

Coralee Auverson Brewer of Vancouver, Wash., passed away suddenly Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her winter home in Apache Junction, Ariz.
She was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Rugby, N.D., to Donald L. and Jeanette (Enger) Auverson. Coralee attended the University of Idaho (communications-photo/film) earning a Bachelor of Science.
We will gather as families and friends and celebrate her life. Her final resting place will be in Lewiston at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens columbarium, where her family is also buried.