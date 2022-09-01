Cora “Yinny” Lynn McCormack joined our family May 1, 2008, in Lewiston and she passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 14. She was the fifth of seven children born to Racheal McCormack and Leotis McCormack. Captivating our hearts with her raspy voice, huge smile and giant huckleberry eyes. She was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
The family moved to Portland when Cora was 9. She enjoyed playing soccer, volleyball and joining her family on nature walks. This is where Cora discovered her love and talent for taking pictures of the sunset. With her infectious personality and kind heart, she made lifetime friends everywhere she went. Cora loved everyone and everyone loved Cora.
Cora returned to the area with her father and siblings, and it was at that time that she truly embraced her Native culture and its many traditions. This summer, she caught her first salmon, which was such a proud moment for her and her dad. Picking huckleberries at the Wallowas and digging roots were also a part of her life. Cora loved with her whole heart and always greeted you with one of her big hugs and her customized greeting that was just for you.
Baking any and all treats was another favorite thing Cora enjoyed. When it came to birthdays, she was the one baking and decorating the cake. She had her own cake decorating kit that she was just learning to use.
Cora was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Arnold Patrick McCormack, Marceline Holt, Alfred Pinkham, Wallace Williams and Molly Williams and Jim Soyk Sr. and Opal Soyk and also, her grandfather, Arnold “Otis” McCormack.
She is survived by her father, Leotis McCormack (Mary); her mother, Racheal McCormack (Quhae); her siblings, Kaylee, Josiah, Sakoya, Elijah, Paisley and Opal; great-grandparents Papa Josh (Nancy) Leighton, Darlene Pinkham and Juanita Soyk; and grandparents Juda Pinkham, Jim Soyk and Verna Soyk. Cora will also be missed by all of her aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A viewing will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A closed-casket memorial service will be at the Leland Pioneer Church, 33233 Leland Road, Kendrick, where her late great-grandpa Soyk pastored for many years, at 11 a.m. Saturday, and burial will follow at the Stevens Family Cemetery at Arrow Junction. A dinner will be provided at the Pineewaus in Lapwai at the completion of the burial and everyone is welcome.