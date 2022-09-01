Cora ‘Yinny’ Lynn McCormack

Cora “Yinny” Lynn McCormack joined our family May 1, 2008, in Lewiston and she passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 14. She was the fifth of seven children born to Racheal McCormack and Leotis McCormack. Captivating our hearts with her raspy voice, huge smile and giant huckleberry eyes. She was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

The family moved to Portland when Cora was 9. She enjoyed playing soccer, volleyball and joining her family on nature walks. This is where Cora discovered her love and talent for taking pictures of the sunset. With her infectious personality and kind heart, she made lifetime friends everywhere she went. Cora loved everyone and everyone loved Cora.