“Talk to Jesus!” Words often spoken by Constance J. “Muzz” Watters, 89, our beloved Nez Perce elder and sister in Christ. She was a good and faithful servant to her God, her family and her people, who completed her extraordinary journey on earth Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her family home.
She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Lewiston, to Titus White and Jane Spencer. She spent many years growing up on the Penney ranch on the Clearwater River. As a child, her grandmother found her on the porch talking, laughing and playing with a rattlesnake. This is a good anecdote to represent her life of courage and purpose.
Connie also lived for many years with her aunt Beth Miles in Hollywood. She graduated with a high school diploma from the Sherman Institute in Riverside, Calif. Starting as a teenager, Connie could dance women’s traditional style and then change to enter the men’s fast and fancy bustle contests. She often could finish better than accomplished male dancers.
On Oct. 11, 1963, she married Irvin Watters in Wallowa, Ore. They welcomed their children, Irvin Curtis Jr. in 1966, Israel Conley in 1967, Candace Rose Ann in 1969, and Ollicutt Joseph “O.J.” in 1970. Connie was also a “mom aunt” and foster parent to numerous children.
They made their home in Sweetwater for many years before they moved to the current house on Goldner Road in Lapwai. There was always much laughter and activity in their life. Everyone enjoyed being with their family so their home was often filled with extended family and friends. They had horses for the kids to ride and they shared their cultural knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn.
Connie was a trailblazer and advocate for higher education for her tribe and community. She first attended Bacone Junior College in Oklahoma, where she received her Associates degree in fine arts in 1954. The same year, she and her sister Freida “Torchy” traveled with the Bacone Choir to perform at Madison Square Garden and on the Ed Sullivan show. Their family didn’t own TVs so had to watch at a neighbor’s house or a hotel.
She also briefly studied physical education at the Oklahoma College for Women. After working for two decades, and while still raising her young children, she went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis-Clark State College in 1977. She still had more education goals to reach. In 1991, at age 60 years old, she graduated with her Masters of Public Health at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
In 1956, she had the distinction of being the first employee of the Nez Perce Tribe when she served as the clerk/stenographer for the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC). She was proud to provide NPTEC staff support and oversee high school senior student interns from September 1956 to May 1977.
She then served a one-term on NPTEC as the vice-chairman (1977-78) and secretary (1978-80). During her time on NPTEC, she was on the Budget and Finance, Enrollment, and Health and Education sub-committees. She presented written and oral testimony before the Congressional Appropriations Committee in Washington, D.C., on the need for a new health clinic and on other issues confronting the Nez Perce people.
Her education and career demonstrated that Connie was focused on improving the health and well-being of tribal people. While on NPTEC, she chaired the Northern Idaho Indian Health Board that served the Coeur d’Alene, Kootenai, and Nez Perce tribes and also was the vice-chairman for the Portland, Ore., Area Indian Health Board.
In 1980-86, she administered four tribal contract health programs and provided technical assistance to the state of Idaho’s Family Planning and Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) programs. She also focused on community service projects. In 1987-88, she educated tribal workers and community members on the health effects of nuclear waste and its impact on the environment including vegetation and fauna.
Connie piloted a feasibility study for the Nez Perce Tribe to contract Indian Health Services under P.L. 93-638 in 1990-91. She worked with many consultants and community members to facilitate the process for the Nez Perce to finalize self-management of tribal health care services. In 1992, she enrolled in the Advanced School of Alcohol and Drugs at Rutgers University.
During her years living in Hawaii to attend graduate school, she also worked for the American Indian Services Corporation and Hawaii State Department of Health in 1991-92. She gained more experience facilitating preventive and community health workshops, case management and health promotion materials research.
She then worked at the Hanford Nuclear site in Richland for nine years (1992-2001) to promote and protect staff and public safety and health.
Her final years of service to the Nez Perce Tribe were completed with the tribal Gaming Commission (2003), Nimiipuu Health Board, and as the tribal Social Services Department Manager (2004-10) where she provided oversight for eight programs that served families, senior citizens, and children. Overall, she dedicated almost 40 years of direct service to the Nez Perce people.
Connie was the matriarch of her family. They describe her as the kindest and most caring woman they know. She always put other people before herself. If anyone asked her for help, she would say an immediate “yes” before knowing what was being asked.
Her grandson Sky Conley Watters remembers having breakfast every weekend with his Grandma Muzz and dad Israel as the highlight of his week. He doesn’t remember seeing his Grandma in a bad mood but thinks of her always having a smile and a contagious laugh. She had a tremendous capacity to love everyone in her life and make them feel like they were the most important person to her.
She is survived by her grandsons, Sky Conley Watters, of Lewiston, Henry Luton, of Winchester, and Doug Luton, of Yakima; granddaughter Anetra Luton, of Yakima; sister Leota “Chun” Five Thunders, of Tacoma; White family cousins Bernice Moffett, of Kamiah, Florene Davis and Karole White, of Lapwai; Spencer/Miles family cousins Rosa Yearout and Jim Spencer, of Lapwai, Mary Jane “Ett” Miles, of Culdesac; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other close relatives and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Titus White and Jane Spencer; her husband Irvin Watters; her sons Curtis, Israel and O.J. Watters; her daughter Candace Watters-Smith; her sisters Freida “Torchy” Domebo, Carlotta “Bunty” White, and Carla “Badge” Williams Rios; brother Spencer “Weed” Williams; and granddaughter Eva Luton.
Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Rev. Mary Jane Miles, of Kamiah, will facilitate.
Her funeral service will at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pi-Nee-Waus. Pastor Antonio Smith of the NAME Outreach will be the celebrant.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.