Constance “Connie” Joan Schwartz Lynd, of Palouse, passed away at age 86 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Glen Haven Adult Family Home in Pullman.
Connie was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Havre, Mont., to Henry and Maybelle Dudley Schwartz. Connie was the youngest of four children. The family moved several times. Her parents were both schoolteachers, and her father was also a school principal and superintendent. When Connie was in the seventh grade, the family moved to Palouse, where her father was hired as the high school principal. Two of Connie’s classmates were Lyla Wall, later Johnson, and Joyce Bailey, later Lynd. The family moved to Anatone after Connie completed the ninth grade.
Connie graduated from Nespelem High School as class valedictorian in 1953. Her father taught her chemistry and physics. After graduation, she attended Western Washington University for three years, thereafter transferring to Washington State University. Connie maintained straight A’s through all her schooling years.
She married Eilert Henry Erickson in 1956. Their son, Aaron, was born in 1957. The couple later divorced. Connie married John Venus in 1968. The family resided in Van Nuys, Calif. Connie’s only child, Aaron, tragically drowned in 1987, at the age of 30. Her husband, John, passed away in 2001. Connie remained in the home in Van Nuys, until 2016, when she reconnected with a friend from Palouse High School, Joseph Lynd. Joe’s wife, Joyce had passed away in 2008. Joe and Connie were married at the home of Joe’s grandson, Nathan Vowels, in Princeton. Joe and Connie lived in the Lynd family home in Palouse. Connie embraced life with Joe, adjusting to the four seasons and a busy family full of go. They enjoyed several long road trips together and traveled frequently to Kennewick to visit Joe’s daughter, Merri. They also enjoyed travels to warmer climates like Hawaii, Florida, California and Mexico.
Connie enjoyed sewing, reading, singing and listening to music. As a child, her family would always sing on family road trips. Connie had a beautiful voice and excellent recall of lyrics to many hymns and old-time tunes. She was always eager to sing whenever Anna or her friend Mabel played the piano at family events. Connie also had quite a sense of humor. One of her favorite things was holding the infant great-grandchildren. Because of health issues, Connie moved to Glen Haven Family Home on April 14, 2022. We treasure the time she was part of our family.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Maybelle; her son, Aaron; her sister, Nancy Sanders; and her brother Henry “Hank” Schwartz. Survivors include her husband, Joe Lynd, of Palouse; sister, Glennine, of British Columbia; several nieces and nephews, including Nikki (Alastair) MacGregor, Tom Sanders and Hank Schwartz; two stepdaughters, Mickey (Rodney) Vowels, of Princeton, and Merri (Wayne) Martin, of Kennewick; stepson, Jerry Lynd, of Potlatch, five stepgrandchildren, Jacob (Anna) Vowels, Nathan Vowels, David (Kelley) Vowels, Paul (Taylor) Martin, Lyndsey (A’ísha) Martin; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, Jaxon, Elena, Jace, Landon, Naia, Mila, Heidi and Noah Vowels; Harlowe and Crew Martin.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse, officiated by the Rev. Corey Laughary. Memorials are suggested to the Palouse EMS, P.O. Box 250, Palouse, WA 99161.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.