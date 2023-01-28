Conor Thomas Richards

Conor Thomas Richards was a bright spot in the lives of his friends and family. And he had a lot of both. You couldn’t walk down the street with Conor without running into at least one or two friends. He lived his life by his ethos, “it’s easy to have friends when you’re friendly.”

Conor passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born Sept. 19, 1987, in Pullman to Tom and Tracy Richards. He was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. Conor loved Moscow and the community that helped raise him. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 326 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout; the adventures and friendships Conor had with the Yetis were foundational and lifelong. He also formed friendships on the swim team, in the high school band and all that other stuff you do while growing up in a small town.

