Our loving mother, Connie Sheneman, joined Dad and their baby boy in heaven Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 94, with all three of their daughters in attendance, thanks to FaceTime.
She was born to Oscar and Mary Olson on Jan. 12, 1926, in Clarkston. She graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1944.
Mom loved children, animals, poetry, riding her bicycle, hiking, skating, sewing, canning and playing her violin. She worked at Potlatch Forests Inc., Bundy’s restaurant and learned to fuel small airplanes.
On Aug. 5, 1944, she married Frank Sheneman and moved around with Dad while he was in the service, living in California and Kentucky, coming home when he was sent to the Philippines and she was expecting their first child. After the war, they lived in Clarkston, and then moved to Lewiston when Dad joined the police force.
A daughter, Sandi, was born in 1945, a son was born prematurely in 1947, living three days in the hospital. He was laid to rest in Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A daughter, Shari, was born in 1948 and another daughter, Sally, was born in 1951.
Mom belonged to the Women’s American Legion Auxiliary and led a group of the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors. She was involved in PTA, and was a Blue Bird leader and Camp Fire Girls leader.
She was well known for her homemade noodles, chicken soup, pot roast, Irish stew, chili and peach jam, and one of our childhood favorites was coming home from school and being greeted by one of her big, warm, raisin-filled cookies. She made beautiful cakes, layered and custom decorated for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and church functions. She and Dad both loved to cook and hosted dinners for visiting students and guests from other countries, who arrived in our home in their native dress.
Although divorced in 1970, they continued to celebrate September Labor Day gatherings with family and friends on Dad’s birthday, Sept. 2. Dad passed away in 2009.
Mom was employed as manager of a new three-story, 81-unit retirement complex. She thrived in that vocation.
She enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics, and made sketches of people and animals when time allowed. She was in charge of the emergency switchboard calls to her apartment from the residents, where she could direct paramedics for help to them when necessary, and to deal with all the nonemergencies. Sometimes the tenants thought an emergency consisted of having a bowl of one of her homemade soups (of which she always had on hand for them.) Other times she fixed their garbage disposal, as she had seen the repairman do, or fixed a stuck elevator by riding it down as she had witnessed.
She took in her mother and cared for her until she passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. She also traveled to Alaska, Washington and Idaho to visit her daughters and grandchildren, helping with their various animals, which included horses, cows, chickens, goats, ducks, cats, dogs and delivering pigs and feeding them with a bottle until they could eat on their own. She even helped one of her daughters build their house.
Mom had an excellent sense of humor and, although strong enough to cut a cord of wood and stack it, she was a very soft-spoken and gentle soul. She became known as “Grandma Connie” to many neighborhood children who she took under her wing. One child she took in to live with our family for six years while her mother pursued a career. She volunteered and participated in many after-school care programs. Having a great love for the Lord, Mom was an active member of the Orchards Christian Church and very involved in church activities, along with one of her granddaughters who also lived in town teaching VBS, children’s church and helping with fundraisers.
She was also a volunteer caregiver for a few elderly neighbors she helped out when they needed her assistance for anything they were unable to do, often bringing them home-cooked meals, mopping floors, doing dishes and always rolling their garbage cans to the curb on time and bringing them back.
Later, when Mom’s physical strength and memory failed her, she had need of more assistance because of falls and weakness. Even the beautiful tile shower designed by one of her grandkids couldn’t compete with the complications of dementia, which eventually required 24-hour supervision. We had to move her directly from the hospital after her last fall to Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. They gave her exceptional care during her final days, and assisted her with FaceTime technology so we could visit with her and she could see and hear us on video (for which we will be forever grateful). Thank you to Heather (activities director) and Kelly for doing that. Also helping keep Mom safe from wandering were our faithful neighbors, Carlene and Wayne, and our good friend, Carrie.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandi (Lee) Manfred, of Anchorage, Alaska, Shari Hoffman, of Lewiston, and Sally (Howard) Garber, of Springdale, Wash.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and many wonderful nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceding her in death was their infant son (later named Michael D. Sheneman); her brother, Bill Olson; her parents; and two beloved nephews, Mike Olson and Bruce Olson.
Mom requested no funeral services. She has been cremated and buried with Dad at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities: ASPCA; Shriners Hospitals for Children; St. Jude’s Hospital; or the local police force and firefighters.
When family and friends can safely travel and all get together, we will continue celebrating Mom’s life. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on forever in our hearts and memories. We love you.