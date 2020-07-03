Connie May Williams earned her wings Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was 41 years old.
Connie was born to Gary Waterhouse and Tronda Mulch on Aug. 25, 1978, in Selma, Ore.
Connie was the oldest of three girls and was a figure her sisters looked up to. Love and laughter were constants among the girls. Connie graduated high school and went on to get a business degree from college. As a young adult, one of her passions was rock ’n’ roll music.
In her early 20s, she met and married her first husband, Greg Williams. Together they had a beautiful little girl, Tronda Williams. Connie loved working with her hands and she was very good at it. Connie spent her time remodeling homes, working on vehicles and fixing just about anything.
Connie was lucky in life to find true love twice. She met Jerry Wilson, her fiance, in Idaho, where they lived out their days together. Together Connie and Jerry had a precious little girl, Lucille Wilson. Connie enjoyed being a mom and loved her girls with all her heart.
Connie had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that softened your heart and she will be greatly missed.