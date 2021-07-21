Connie Marie Fleener, of Moscow, died at her home Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was 61.
Connie was born June 7, 1960, at Milwaukee to Jerry A. Dean Jr. and Alice Edith (Drake) Dean. The family moved to Kellogg when Connie was 7 years old. She attended school there, graduating from Kellogg High School where she was a cheerleader. She then attended the University of Idaho where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Connie worked with TRIO Programs and was with Upward Bound for 18 years, working with Isabelle Bond.
She and Phillip Louis “Banjo” Fleener were married at the Moscow Nazarene Church on March 3, 1990, and they made Moscow their home. Connie began her career with Edward D. Jones as branch office administrator, first with Bryan Hanson and later Jay Mlazgar, and was working until only days before her death.
Over the years, Connie was involved with the Campfire program, a member of the Eagles Lodge, attended the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, as well as St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with her mother. Connie will be remembered for continual help for others and helping to “raise” many children of ours, and surrounding communities. She also always enjoyed her “Women’s Weekend” group and friends.
Connie is survived by her husband, Phil; sons Shayne (Jami) Dean, of Moscow, and their children, Taeler, Tukker, Kylah, Alexander and Mikah, and Zac (Nicole) Fleener, of Lewiston, and their daughter, Miranda. She is also survived by her mother, Alice Dean, of Moscow, along with her sisters, Tammy Robinson (Dale) and Annette Trimble, all of Moscow, and her brothers, JJ Dean, of Moscow, and Jeff (Juanita) Dean, in Colfax.
In addition remain her in-laws, Craig (Carol) Fleener, of Palouse, Tim (Shelly) Fleener, of Plummer, and Dustin (Jessica) Fleener, of Moscow.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. July 31 at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A reception and time of remembering for the family will follow at the Viola Community Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital and/or Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.