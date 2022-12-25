Connie Lynn Williams passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family. She was 72. Born to Milton “Mick” and Patricia Watson on May 12, 1950, in Lewiston, she was the only daughter of their five children. Connie had two older brothers and two younger brothers. Growing up, Connie was always a helping hand to her mother in taking care of the family.

Connie married the love of her life, Rick Williams, on Oct. 21, 1976. They were married 46 years. Rick survives her in Lewiston. In her earlier years, Connie worked at Omark Manufacturing, now Vista Outdoor. Once Connie and Rick started their family, Connie began working from home as a foster parent and day care provider. She loved and cared for many children of all ages throughout these years.