Connie Lynn Williams passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family. She was 72. Born to Milton “Mick” and Patricia Watson on May 12, 1950, in Lewiston, she was the only daughter of their five children. Connie had two older brothers and two younger brothers. Growing up, Connie was always a helping hand to her mother in taking care of the family.
Connie married the love of her life, Rick Williams, on Oct. 21, 1976. They were married 46 years. Rick survives her in Lewiston. In her earlier years, Connie worked at Omark Manufacturing, now Vista Outdoor. Once Connie and Rick started their family, Connie began working from home as a foster parent and day care provider. She loved and cared for many children of all ages throughout these years.
Connie enjoyed spending time with family, especially family get-togethers, long conversations, and being in the company of her children and grandchildren. She also spent many summers canning produce from their garden and enjoying the flowers in their yard.
In addition to her husband, Rick, Connie is survived by her children, Nikki Williams, Cindi Williams, Desi Williams and John (Della) Williams. She is also survived by grandchildren Grace, Alaina, Danny and Isabelle. Connie left behind three brothers, Rod (Donna) Watson, Mike (Ellen) Watson and Steve Watson. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, family members and friends who had a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert “Bob” Watson.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow immediately after at Normal Hill Cemetery.