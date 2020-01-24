Connie Joan Gecich, 61, a resident of Phoenix, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born in Lewiston and grew up in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a successful career as a paralegal. Connie was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Connie is survived by her father, Robert; sister Debbie; nieces Cassie and Alicia; and nephew Chancey. Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Laura; and her brother, Don.
She loved crafting, cruise vacations, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Caribbean getaways and pampering her pets. Connie cherished her time with family and friends.
A memorial celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road., Scottsdale, Ariz. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or Lovepupfoundation.org.