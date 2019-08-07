Connie Jean Aimone, 69, passed on to heaven surrounded by family at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, from a massive cerebral hemorrhage Wednesday, July 31, 2019, two months shy of her 70th birthday.
Connie was born to Chelest and Marian Aimone in Evanston, Wyo., Oct. 4, 1949.
As a youth, Connie lived in many cities and states as a result of her father’s work in dam construction. The family lived in Noxon, Mont., and Vantage, Wash., during the construction of Wanupum Dam, and later moved to Pomeroy in 1963, where her dad worked on the lower Snake River dams, Little Goose and Lower Granite, as well as Dworshak Dam on the Clearwater. Connie graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1967 and attended her 50th class reunion during Tumbleweed 2017.
After graduation, she attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco and graduated as a registered nurse. She worked in many health care facilities in the Tri-Cities, Las Vegas and in California. While in California, she had the opportunity to take care of John Wayne as a post-surgical patient. She worked many areas of nursing, from intensive care to public health. Most recently, Connie ended her 40-year nursing career as a traveling nurse and worked throughout the continental United States.
Connie loved traveling to Wyoming to visit the old Aimone homestead and the relatives who still reside there, especially when her sisters Rose and Nita could also go with her.
She loved caring for patients and actually anyone in need. One thing she did not do well was sitting idle. She was raised Catholic, and definitely a Christian, enjoying Bible study classes.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Dan Aimone, who died almost 21 years to the day before her in a tragic accident.
Connie is survived by sons Joe Conyard, of Portland, Ore., Dylan Jessie Aimone, of Benton City, Wash., Dan Jerry Aimone, also of Benton City; sisters Rose Bunch (Larry), of Clarkston, and Nita Berry (Rod), of Kennewick, along with brother Steve Aimone, of Pomeroy. She also treasured her many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Life Tributes Center, 314 W. First Ave., in Kennewick.