Colleen Way Henry

Colleen Louise Henry, 70, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with her family by her side in Hayden Lake, Idaho.
Colleen was born Sept. 1, 1949, in Lewiston. In her childhood years, she spent time on the 15-acre fruit and vegetable orchard owned by her grandparents, John and Phoebe Paffile, in North Lewiston. She enjoyed riding and tending to the family horses. Colleen graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967. After graduation, Colleen lived in Alaska, where she spent several years enjoying the mountainous wilderness.
In February 1982, she married Ross Henry, of Clarkston. They were married in Monterey, Calif. Shortly after their marriage, they moved from Clarkston to Hayden Lake, Idaho. Colleen was a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, homemaker and devoted Christian. She dedicated her life to raising her children in beautiful north Idaho. They spent summers at Henry Point on Hayden Lake.
Her interests included spending time with family, gardening and interior decorating. She loved the spring season. When the weather was right, she would spend countless hours every year tending to her plants and flowers on their property in Hayden.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ross Henry; siblings Sherry Housel, Steve Way, Deb Spooner and Jody Carson; son Chad (and Lindsay) Keller and granddaughter Kadence Keller; daughter Ann Henry; stepchildren Robert (and Remony) Henry, Stephanie (and Ivan) Gomez-Henry and David (and Megan) Henry, and their children; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Dick Way, and her mother, Joyce Carson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Dimke Residence, 2130 Allen Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403.