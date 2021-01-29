Colleen Ann O’Donnell Bumgarner passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Colleen was born March 27, 1936, in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to Val and Anna (Schuetz) O’Donnell. Her name was reflective of her Irish father and her strength and resiliency from her Volga German mother. She was raised in Sandpoint, Idaho, where the family moved a few years after her birth. She graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1954. She enrolled at the University of Idaho, graduating in 1958.
It was while attending college that she met the love of her life, Bruce Bumgarner, on Main Street in downtown Moscow. He proposed to her while they were sitting on a bench at Moscow City Park. They were married June 28, 1958, in Sandpoint, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They settled in Moscow, greatly enjoyed their life with each other, rarely being apart, and sharing nearly 57 years of marriage together. Colleen ran the household and raised their three children. In 1974, she began working at the University of Idaho in University Dining services. She enjoyed interacting with the college students and serving the football team for preseason training and pregame meals. She later moved to the coffee shop at the old Satellite SUB, retiring in 2000.
Colleen enjoyed camping and fishing trips with her family, all over Idaho and the Pacific Northwest, but especially on the St. Joe River. She was an avid reader, and loved reading mysteries. She also enjoyed crocheting, particularly baby blankets. She was a Campfire leader when her children were younger, and an area captain for the regional TOPS Clubs (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), and assisted in planning a state TOPS convention.
Colleen and Bruce were active in the Northwest Soaring Society (NWSS) for radio controlled sailplanes. They traveled the NWSS contest circuit throughout the Pacific Northwest in the summertime, often referring to the group as their summertime family. Colleen served as treasurer for the NWSS for a number of years and received the club service award.
In her retirement, she was active with the Vandal Boosters, serving on the Vandal Booster board. She and Bruce were often seen selling 50/50 tickets during Vandal football games for the Vandal Scholarship Fund (VSF). She and Bruce received the Elsbeth Bush Distinguished Service Award in 2009 for their work with VSF. In October 2017, Colleen received the Hometown Heroes Award for her involvement in the community and university. Colleen was also proud to be an ambassador for the city of Moscow. She enjoyed meeting various friends and groups for lunch on a regular basis. At the time of her death, Colleen was residing in an independent apartment at Good Samaritan in Moscow, where she was actively involved in the Good Sam community and activities, and enjoyed her many old and new friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and her parents. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Arthur) Boysen, of Veradale, Wash.; Nancy (Noel) Barnes, of Renton, Wash.; Bob (Janice) Bumgarner, of West Jordan, Utah; and grandchildren Brandon, Brianne, Becca Bumgarner and Jalen Barnes; sister-in-law Kathy Bumgarner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date in late spring. Memorials may be made to the University of Idaho Vandal Scholarship Fund, Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, or any Breast Cancer Society or group.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow