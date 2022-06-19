Colleen Milton, 90, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, from the effects of a stroke. Several family members were with her when she slipped peacefully from this world to her new and final home in heaven. She wanted nothing more than to see all of her loved ones in heaven.
Colleen was born to Everett and Ruth Hodges in Portland, Ore. on July 4, 1931. Her family lived on the family farm in Lookingglass Ore. Her mother taught her children about Jesus and that led to Colleen’s lifelong commitment to serving her Lord. Her father taught his children how to work and instilled a deep work ethic. Colleen had many fun stories of growing up with her siblings Leland, Shirley and Bruce. They lived near her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Eventually, they moved to Silverdale, Wash., where she attended Central Kitsap High School. She was on the honor roll and graduated in 1949. Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Chester Milton, on Sept. 22, 1949, when she was 18 and he was 19. They had five children; David Chester, Nadine Ann, Corrine Maree’, Philip Bruce and Daniel Everett.
Colleen and Chet’s adventures together included pastoring two churches, being missionaries in Mexico and sharing about God’s salvation, love and forgiveness. They enjoyed going camping with their large family, having company over for dinner or to roast marshmallows on the backyard fire pit, and singing together at home or at church. Colleen and Chester had a full life together; they were married for 72 years.
Colleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester W. Milton; her first born son, David Chester; grandson Aaron Keith; great-great-granddaughter Camille; parents Everett Hodges and Ruth (Morgan Hodges) Lund and Andrew Lund; sister Shirley (Hodges) Pike; brother Bruce Hodges; her in-laws Earl and Rowena Milton, Ken Milton, Robert Milton, Joyce (Milton) Rasmussen and Dorthy (Milton) Thorpe.
Colleen is survived by her brother, Leland Hodges (95); brother-in-law, Richard Pike (90); cousin Glen Hodges (93); daughter-in-law Karen Milton; daughters Nadine (Loren) Hansen, Corrine (John) Hvass; sons Philip Milton, Daniel (Kathie) Milton; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had many friends and Christian brothers and sisters in the U.S., in Mexico and at her church, Blessed Hope Assembly of God in Lewiston.
Funeral arrangements are made by Merchant Funeral Home at 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, where a public viewing will take place Friday evening, from 5-7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Burial will be at the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Rev. John Vantrease, pastor and friend, will officiate. Everyone is welcome to attend.
To view the YouTube video the following day, search for Colleen A. Milton Funeral Service and/or Nickels Hawkeye.