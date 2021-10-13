Colleen Lavone Carver

Colleen L. Carver was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world to be in the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at age 62.
She was born to Coy and Maxine Clark on July 22, 1959, in Clarkston. She graduated from Timberline High School in 1978, but not before she married her high school sweetheart, Jody L. Carver. Together, they had two children, Alicia and Crista, and three grandchildren, Keaton, Austin and Raiden.
During her life, Colleen worked in various secretary positions with the city of Lewiston but her passion was working the family business of food concessions. This is where she was able to work and play with family while traveling the Northwest and Southwest. She was a hard-working woman who gave everything of herself to make the family business work. This opportunity allowed her and Jody to give in many ways that blessed others in life. They always worked with local small-business owners and even assisted several employees who became family members whom she loved as if they were her own children.
Colleen had a passion for people and life, never knowing a stranger, nor denying someone help. She was a loving servant until the day she left us, never complaining or saying a mean thing to anyone. She wore her heart on her sleeve and had many loves, but her husband and family were her pride and joy. She loved spending time in the kitchen, playing bingo whenever and wherever there was a game, her heritage garden, finding treasures at antique markets, yard selling, and being on the road for work. If there was ever an opportunity for Colleen to give food, hours of volunteer time, or just her time being a confidant, she never passed it up. She truly enjoyed playing bingo with her family and never said no to anyone who wanted to join her.
Colleen never required much in life but to her family she was a cornerstone. She offered her heart and soul to everyone whether it was caring for you if you were sick or offering her last bit of energy to clean up your yard after a storm. She enjoyed being in the outdoors, rock hounding, collecting shells, or any other treasure so she could start a new collection of “finders.” Everyone knew her favorite holiday was Christmas and she never got bored decorating her Christmas tree full of her collection of ornaments, never missing an opportunity to shop for presents and pick out gifts for each family member and her fur babies. She created traditions from simple mundane things in life like feeding the chickens or putting them to bed at night.
Having Colleen in our lives made us all better people. Her love for the Lord was shared each time she reached out her hand to help. In her short life on earth, Colleen loved hard and, as her family, we are forever grateful.
In lieu of a funeral service, Colleen would have wanted us to better the lives of others. The Carver family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which is the leading global organization funding innovative research to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications. Over the last month, we have thought long and hard about how to remember our loving wife, mother and friend, and we feel that donating our time and money to this cause is the best way to do so in Colleen’s name.