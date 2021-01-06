Cole Edward Blevins was born Feb. 26, 1980, in Lewiston to Bill and Lori Blevins. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Cole spent his younger years in Anatone, Wash., and lived many places until he settled in Lewiston in 1999. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing with his brother and dad on the Grande Ronde. He also really enjoyed spending time with his grandparents. Cole was very good at baseball, making varsity his freshman year. Whenever he hit a home run, his grandpa bought him ice cream. This was a tradition that he would carry on with his children.
Cole was a hard worker from an early age, from cutting wood, to roguing, to working at the Highland Inn, he was always busy earning money.
Cole met the love of his life, Jamie Crow, in 1994. After years of chasing her, they began dating in January 1998. They made many memories in the Red Rocket. Although Cole started out farming and loved it, Jamie said that she would never marry a farmer, so Cole began working at Grassland in 1998, and worked his way up to shop foreman. Cole and Jamie were engaged in 2003. He crushed rock for North Central Construction from 2003-04, but from day one, he wanted kids and a family, so he stopped working on the road, and began working for Jack Buell in 2004. Cole and Jamie were married at the Hitching Post on May 15, 2004, in Coeur d’Alene. After Payton was born, he caught the worst baby fever, and therefore, he was ecstatic when Jamie became pregnant with their first child shortly after they got married. Bailee Eve Blevins was born July 8, 2005, and she was daddy’s little girl. Brit Roger Blevins was born March 5, 2008, and he loved following in Cole’s footsteps.
Cole loved spending time with his kids. Fishing was a favorite, and Bailee and Cole had a “secret spot” that they would frequent. Cole also loved being involved in the kids’ sports, especially Brit’s wrestling. He would attend practices and tournaments, and then practice more at home. As his grandpa did for him, Cole took advantage of every opportunity to get ice cream, after soccer goals, Christmas concerts, or even after doctors’ appointments, whether it was the kids or his doctor’s appointments. Cole and Brit also really enjoyed rodeoing together. Another favorite of the family was going camping, four-wheeling and hunting. The kids have many memories of Cole trying to “outshine everyone getting muddy.”
In April 2012, Cole bought the second love of his life, his first log truck, and in July 2017, he bought his second one. He was so very proud of his trucking business, from hauling out of the woods to working on fires. If Cole wasn’t out earning money for his family or having fun, you could find him working on his truck. In February 2020, after years of working crazy hours, Cole made the tough decision to sell his trucking business so he would have more time with his kids, at which time he began working for M.L. Albright and Sons.
Cole never met a stranger. He was always willing to help anyone at any time, and would always show up with that Elvis half-smile and contagious laugh. He wasn’t afraid of what anyone thought, and would post the funniest memes; the ones that said what everyone was thinking, but was afraid to say. He could watch a movie once and quote the entire thing, especially the funny parts. His first niece, Payton, really brought out his amazing way with kids, and those two had a very special bond. All of his nieces and nephews were just naturally drawn to his playful attitude and fun-loving way of life.
Cole is survived by his daughter, Bailee, and his son, Brit; his forever love, Jamie; his mother, Lori; brother and sister-in-law Waylon and Katie Blevins; nieces Kenzington and Macy Blevins; brother-in-law Chad Crow; nieces and nephews Harper, Cash, Coy and Piper Crow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Scott and Dana Crow; and nieces and nephews Payton, Gage and Rhett Crow; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Blevins; his grandparents, Del and Dorothy Blevins, and Don and Evelyn Spindler; and nephew Rylan Crow.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. All are welcome. We will be having a celebration of life at a later date when everyone will be able to cheers to Cole.
“Keep the greasy side down, Ol’ Kid.”