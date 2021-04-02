Cody Thomas Hendrix, 27, of Onaway, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in an accident while working in California.
Cody was born Jan. 18, 1994, to Robert and Tami Hendrix (Woodin).
Cody grew up in Deary and lived with his grandparents Lynn and Bertie Woodin while he attended the Whitepine School District. After school, he went on to live with his grandparents Dennis and Mary-Ann Hendrix of Onaway and started working various jobs. His most recent career that he was so proud of was laying sports fields for SPRINTURF.
Cody’s greatest joy was being outside, he was always up for an adventure. Cody loved to skateboard, snowboard, fish and hike. He was known for his contagious smile and laugh. There was never a dull moment with Cody around; his mission was to always make you laugh.
Cody loved his friends and family more than anything. He was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews and could always bring out the wild in them.
Cody is survived by his mother, Tami McDonald of Richland; father Robert Hendrix (Anna) of Harvard; his siblings, Jaycie Arnold (Eddy) of Moscow, Kelli Farley of Eugene, Ore., Sierra Upshaw of Potlatch, Madison Hendrix and Mackenzie Hendrix of Harvard and his two bonus siblings, Deja Montgomery of Harvard, and Darrious Montgomery of Potlatch; his grandfather Lynn Woodin of Deary; and Dennis and Mary Ann Hendrix of Onaway; along with many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins and great friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cameron Upshaw, and grandmother Bertie Woodin and great-grandparents.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. April 10 at the Freeze cemetery with a luncheon afterwards at the Scenic 6 depot.
A memorial fund has been set up at Latah Credit Union in Jaycie Arnold’s name. The memorial funds will go toward building a skateboard park in Potlatch, in honor of Cody.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.