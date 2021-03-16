On Friday, March 5, 2021, Cody Andrew Brown died by suicide.
Cody was born Dec. 28, 1985, to John L. and Mary E. Brown. He attended grade school, junior high and high school in Lewiston. As a kid, Cody loved the outdoors and it would continue throughout his life.
Cody married Brandi Gustason in 2001 and together they had three wonderful children: Marissa (17), Hunter (13) and Brooklyn (8). Cody and Brandi divorced in 2011.
Cody then married the love of his life, Sarah Hines, in November 2020.
Cody worked various jobs throughout his life, but his last one at DeAtley Crushing Service was his favorite and he was very proud of it. His hobbies included hunting, horn hunting, fishing and darts. He also was a demolition derby racer, “Downtown Brown.”
He was preceded in death by grandfathers Aleck Brown and Bob Kreutz; grandmother Frances Kreutz; and niece Paige Kreutz. He is survived by his children, Marissa, Hunter, Brooklyn and Colin; father and mother, John and Mary Brown; grandmother Dorothy; brother Chris; grandson Easton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, there is an account at P1FCU for Cody’s children at Cody Brown’s Donations.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Suite B, Lewiston.
Cody had a heart of gold and wanted to be friends with everyone. He will be deeply missed by all who cared for him.
Rest in peace.