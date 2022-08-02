Clyde W. Overson Jr., 72, a resident of Orofino, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Clyde was born Sept. 29, 1949, to Clyde W. Overson Sr. and Elizabeth A. Seabold in Lebanon, Pa., and he served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany, Greece, Alaska, Texas, Washington and Iraq from 1973 until 1992. After his discharge from the Army, Clyde worked for the city of El Paso, Texas.