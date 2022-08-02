Clyde W. Overson Jr., 72, a resident of Orofino, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Clyde was born Sept. 29, 1949, to Clyde W. Overson Sr. and Elizabeth A. Seabold in Lebanon, Pa., and he served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany, Greece, Alaska, Texas, Washington and Iraq from 1973 until 1992. After his discharge from the Army, Clyde worked for the city of El Paso, Texas.
On May 7, 1978, Clyde married Argetta Tsouri on May 7, 1978, in Greece and together they had three children, Tammy Overson, Billie Jo Jessel and Tristan Overson, and four grandchildren, Keith Jessel Jr., John Jessel, Nova Lee Jessel and Rory Overson.
Clyde was preceeded in death by his parents, Clyde W. Overson Sr. and Elizabth Overson, as well as his brother James, and sister Kay. He is survived by his wife, Argetta, and his children and four grandchildren, and his sisters Judy Ebling, of Lebanon, Pa., Sandra Morales, of Allentown, Pa., Kelly Worthington, of Kendrick, Tracie Uhler, of Lebanon, Pa., and his brother Joseph Shifflitt, of San Antonio. Additionally, he is also survived by eight nephews in the U.S. from his sisters and brothers, seven nieces, three brother-in-laws and five sisters-in-law living in Greece whom he loved dearly, with 12 nephews and nine nieces with 18 of them still living in Greece.