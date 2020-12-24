Clyde F. Hanson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. He was 88.
Clyde was born April 21, 1932, at Coeur d’Alene, a son of Frans and Sarah (Snead) Hanson. He lived the last 60 years in Grangeville. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.
He was known in the area for his volunteer work with many organizations and groups. He was a volunteer fireman. He spent many years teaching EMS and CPR classes all around the area.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marietta; sons Bruce Hanson of Spokane Valley, Wash., and David Hanson of Juneau, Alaska; daughter Joyce Hanson of Windsor, Wis.; sister Barbara Monty of Vista, Calif.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Patricia Buckendorf.
No services are planned. A burial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.