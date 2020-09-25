Clyde Elton Bringman, 85, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lewiston.
Clyde was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Weippe to Lester Clyde Bringman and Manda Lee Jordan. He attended school through eighth grade and was a roller hockey goalie for Skateland in his youth. After his dad’s death, he moved a lot. He settled in Lewiston, working various jobs until going to work for Potlatch Forests Inc. in 1963, where he worked until retirement.
He married Sylvia Alice Payton on July 9, 1956, in Asotin. Clyde enjoyed woodworking, leathercraft, drawing, painting and spending time with family and friends. In 1976, he moved the family to the homestead at Lenore, where he maintained residence until his health forced him into Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. And from there, he stayed with family in Lewiston where he hoped to get well enough to go home to Lenore. Sylvia died Aug. 11, 2015.
He is survived by his sons, William (Atsuko) Bringman, of Japan, and Steven (Tysha) Bringman, of Lewiston; daughter Celeste (Derek) Weinmann, of Lewiston; sister Louise (Gene) Anderson, of Lewiston; brother Jack (Sherry) Bringman, of Clarkston; grandchildren Justin (Courtney) Weinmann, Amber (Jasper) Umphenour, Izaak Bringman, Grace Bringman, Eva Bringman, Arabella Bringman, all of Lewiston; and great-grandchildren Zander Weinmann and Gwendolyn Weinmann, both of Lewiston.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Lester Bringman; mother Manda Lee Bringman; sons Clyde Bringman Jr. and Danny L. Bringman; and sisters Dorothy Ryan and Delores Johnson.
A funeral with Herb Boreson as the officiant is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.