Clyde A. Shepherd, 76, of Onaway, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

Clyde was born on Dec. 28, 1945, in Potlatch, to Maurice and Etna (Rice) Shepherd. He attended Potlatch Schools and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1964. He was employed at the Potlatch Mill as a machinist, until it closed in 1980. He later worked at Bennett Lumber from 1983 to 2010, when he retired. He married Rebecka Sheetz, on Oct. 6, 1978, in Moscow and the couple made their home in Onaway. Clyde was a member of the Potlatch Fire Department, Potlatch EMS and served as the Potlatch Fire Commissioner for several years. He enjoyed working with metal and working in his shop, making candle holders, picture frames, cannons and clocks, and he enjoyed Gonzaga basketball.