Clyde A. Shepherd, 76, of Onaway, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Clyde was born on Dec. 28, 1945, in Potlatch, to Maurice and Etna (Rice) Shepherd. He attended Potlatch Schools and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1964. He was employed at the Potlatch Mill as a machinist, until it closed in 1980. He later worked at Bennett Lumber from 1983 to 2010, when he retired. He married Rebecka Sheetz, on Oct. 6, 1978, in Moscow and the couple made their home in Onaway. Clyde was a member of the Potlatch Fire Department, Potlatch EMS and served as the Potlatch Fire Commissioner for several years. He enjoyed working with metal and working in his shop, making candle holders, picture frames, cannons and clocks, and he enjoyed Gonzaga basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecka, at the family home; two sons, Jim Shepherd (Cheri), of Potlatch, and Tim Shepherd, of Harvard; one daughter, Kellie Fleck (Joe), of Nampa; three step-daughters, Bonnie Candler (Ronnie), of Potlatch, Laurie Hordemann, of Potlatch, and Leslie McGraw (Dave), of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Clyde is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis Fleener.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Mendenhall Cemetery, 1004 Crane Creek Rd., Potlatch, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.