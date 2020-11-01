Clinton Joseph Wilson, 89, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Spokane.
He was born July 19, 1931, to Jewell and George Wilson in Lakewood, Wis. They preceded him in death, as did his three brothers, Wayne Sr., George Jr. and Bernard; three sisters, Aileen, Betty and Lois; and his life’s companion, Louise Nuttman.
He is survived by his son, Dan (Diane), of Orofino; his daughters, Gloria Marshall (Kerry McManus), of Big Island, Hawaii, Arlene Barton (John), of Peck, and Maria (Terry) Van Pelt, of Lewiston; with several “bonus” daughters. He also is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clint worked in the woods, in a sawmill at Spalding and for the Camas Prairie Railroad, from which he retired. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, traveling, kibitzing with others, a good game of cards, a good story and/or joke served with a cold Black Velvet and water.
He has been cremated, and there are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or early summer in Lewiston.