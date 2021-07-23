Clinton Franklin Reese, 88, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Dad was born Feb. 20, 1933, to Lee and Elsie Petit Reese in Cavendish, Idaho. Clint married Dorthy Thomas in 1952 and had a son, Steven. Their marriage ended 1954, and he married Priscilla Reynolds in 1955 and had a daughter, Lori. Their marriage ended in 1975.
Clint is survived by his daughter Lori (Shannon Dale), granddaughter Jena, daughter-in-law Mary (Howard), and grandson Clinton (Ashley). Clint is also survived by his stepchildren, Wendell, Glenn and Echo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Elsie Reese, his son Steven, his brothers Kelly and Bob, and sister Beulah; first and second wives, Dorthy and Priscilla.
Clint trained in the sport of boxing in his early years, and grew to love fishing, camping, hunting and building dune buggies. He enjoyed snowmobiling and boating, gardening and canning. His first business was building fly poles and tying flies in Kamiah. He was skilled in achieving the perfect weight and balance for each fly pole he created. He also worked as a millwright for Potlatch in Lewiston and later for Georgia Pacific, in Oregon and California. He was an electrician with Jim’s Electric in Kamiah before losing his left arm in an accident while doing a job in Syringa, Idaho, in 1973. He rehabilitated to be an auctioneer and antique collector. He combined that business with C&R storage, both home-based in Kamiah.
He married Betty Jacobs in 1976, and they retired from these two businesses in 1993 (17 years of success). They became snowbirds and enjoyed their place in Quartsite, Ariz., and time spent in Mexicali and San Felipe, Mexico. Betty passed away in 2015, leaving Clint seven stepchildren who survive him, Marcia, Gail, Vickie, Michael, Patrick, John and Keith.
No service is planned, per Dad’s request and burial will be in Kamiah, Jacob Family Cemetery, Frasure Grade.