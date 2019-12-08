Clinton Dean Carlyle, 86, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Clarkston.
He was born Dec. 23, 1933, to Elmer and Esther (Mitchell) Carlyle, in Sunnyside, Wash.
Clint left high school to work in order to take care of his family when his father fell ill. The decision allowed his siblings to stay in school.
Clint entered the Navy in 1952 during the Korean Conflict, and served on the USS Philippine Sea (CV-47) aircraft carrier, having three tours to Korea. He was discharged in 1956, and worked various jobs until going to work for the Potlatch Corp. and retiring after 35 years.
Clint married Doris Branch on Sept. 20, 1957. They remained married for 61 years, until her passing on Dec. 17, 2018. Although he had a deep faith and spiritual beliefs, he felt closest to the Lord when in nature. He was a longtime member of the Eagles, the Moose and a member of the American Legion. His motto was, “The main thing is not to get excited.”
He is survived by daughters Dorinda Carlyle and Deana Conwell; son Chad (Laurie) Carlyle; sister Betty Carlyle; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and countless unofficial children.
There will be a viewing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 4 p.m. at Floch Hall at the Asotin fairgrounds.