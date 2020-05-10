Clifford Clinton Roberts was born June 21, 1929, in Rapid City, S.D., and passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Hermiston, Ore. He was the oldest of three sons born to Clifford and Edna Roberts.
From an early age, Clint learned what hard work was on his family’s ranch in Hulett, Wyo. This was a trait he passed to his children and carried on his whole life. At the age of 14, Clint became a thoroughbred horse racing jockey, and rode his father’s horses at fairs and race meets around the country. When he became too big to ride, his rodeo career began. Clint won the Northwest Regional Collegiate Championship in saddle bronc riding, the amateur bronc riding at the Cheyenne Frontier Days, as well as countless other prestigious rodeo wins.
After his bronc riding career was over, he began team roping and, like everything he did, he put his heart and soul into it. His proudest win was at age 76. He won the ACTRA Team Roping World Championship in Reno, Nev. He loved roping, but especially enjoyed watching his son and grandson rope. The memories and friendships he made will always be treasured.
At the age of 21, Clint was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., and spent a considerable amount of time in Japan. Following his military service, Clint returned to Lewiston and married the love of his life, Patricia Webb, in 1953. They purchased a ranch in Lapwai and made it their permanent home.
Clint attended the University of Idaho, but was a horseshoer by trade. He was so successful in his trade that he was sought after by nearly everyone in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond.
There are legendary stories told of a day in Palouse where Clint shod more than 20 head of horses in one day. People needed Clint’s help and this is a perfect example of the type of person he was. He would do anything for anyone.
In 1970, Clint returned to the thoroughbred horse racing industry. He trained at many race tracks throughout the country, including Playfair, Longacres, Yakima Meadows, Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields. He won 1,301 races and five leading trainer awards in those years. The racetrack brought him so much joy and many of his most meaningful friendships.
Clint and Pat retired in 1999 at their ranch in Lapwai. Pat passed away in 2003 and Clint resided there until June 2019, when he moved to Stanfield, Ore., to live with his son and daughter-in-law. The past few months, he lived at Sun Terrace in Hermiston.
Clint was a huge Gonzaga basketball fan, loved spending time with his family and enjoyed eating home-cooked meals. He loved to play pinochle and spending time together telling stories. He had many nicknames, including Warrior, Papa and CR.
Clint is survived by his children, Tom Roberts (Linda), of Stanfield, Tracy Peery (Chuck), of Versailles, Ky., Tammi Pulley, of Lapwai, and Mark Pulley. He had five grandchildren, B.J. Roberts (Stacie), of Hermiston, Brandy Carter (John), of Lake Wylie, S.C., Lindsey Wheeler (Seth), of Big Fork, Mont., Dustin Pulley (Morgan), of St. Maries, and Danielle Wynn (Colton), of St. Maries. He also had two stepgrandchildren, Tyler Hand (Tria), of Malott, Wash., and Jamie Marts (Aaron), of Adrian, Ore. He was additionally blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Clint was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; both of his siblings, Cleve and Kelly; as well as his grandson, Eric.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
