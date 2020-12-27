Clifford “Cliff” Arnzen was welcomed to eternal pastures, likely resembling the Idaho backcountry, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He secured advance tastings of multiple Christmas cookies moments before his passing and had long ago secured some advance favor with St. Peter when he entered a burning St. Anthony Church in Greencreek to save several of the Stations of the Cross. He enjoyed in his 92 years a happy, hearty and occasionally ornery life.
He was born to George and Agnes Arnzen on Oct. 26, 1928, at their home in Greencreek, Idaho. He was the third oldest of 10 rough-and-tumble siblings. After graduating from Green-creek High, he served in the U.S. Army for a time at Enewetak Atoll, where he witnessed the testing of the H-bomb from a Navy Destroyer. His skill in marksmanship in basic training earned him the honor of being asked to stay to train new recruits, an opportunity he turned down in order to “see the world.” He also lost an entire Christmas Day when he traveled over the International Date Line. After his return from the Army and the death of his father, Cliff put aside his dreams of being a veterinarian to take on the family’s farms.
He met Mary Jane Sudkamp at a local wedding reception, and they were married Sept. 26, 1956, in Cottonwood. He spent his life devoted to the land, to his faith and to his family, tending to critters, crops, his wife and their four children with (mostly) equal care. He continued to farm, ranch and ski well into his mid-80s and, with sheer grit and stubbornness, he recovered from many injuries, illnesses and surgeries.
To his kids, he was an intelligent and loving father who taught the importance of hard work, education and the proper amount of baling twine to keep a truck door shut. For his grandchildren, he had an endless supply of stories and jokes and was a patient teacher of his many skills. He served the community on the Cottonwood Lions Club, the St. Anthony Society, the Lewiston Grain Growers Board of Directors, Noxious Weed boards, he was president of the Swine Growers Association and a Greencreek Highway District Commissioner. Cliff volunteered for decades on the Ski Patrol at Cottonwood Butte, where he and Mary Jane taught a generation of new skiers how to ski. His ever-present cowboy hat earned him the name and reputation of the Skiing Cowboy. His love for skiing was rivaled only by his love of hunting and fishing, which was rivaled only by his love of chocolate and homegrown tomatoes.
Cliff had read nearly every book on local history and enjoyed sharing his version of most events. He could gauge the precise amount of tire that could hang off the edge of narrow “roads” with sheer drop-offs to put the fear-of-god in his passengers. He could break a horse, nurse a critter back to health and knew from countless ventures in his early years with Fr. Ken and friends all the best places for a backcountry pack trip. His values were strong; government agencies he never thought twice to hold in check, but he never once failed to tip his cowboy hat when he drove past St. Anthony Church. He feared few people, except the doctor. He possessed in equal measure a frontiersman’s thriftiness and an artisan’s skill, which he combined in his workshop to make incredible gifts.
Though we will miss him dearly, we feel his presence in the love that he poured into everything and everyone that he touched, as well as in the carefully curated collection of “treasures” that he had salvaged but had yet to decide how to regift. We look in wonder at the creative fixes on various farm/household items and vehicles that we must all now learn to maintain.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane, and their children, Colleen (Owen), Jeanene (David), Keith and Craig; grandchildren, Nicole, Angie (Steve), Hope and Nathan; and brother, Wayne (Judy). He is joyfully reunited with his siblings, Fr. Ken, Delores, Adele, Celine, Delph, Joan and Dick; as well as many other friends and family who, no doubt, have saddled his favorite horse, Snip, in preparation for his arrival.
A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday at the Greencreek Cemetery, with the plan of a party that Cliff would enjoy to be held later. In his honor, a toast of blackberry brandy is recommended, with a pairing of pickled herring or Vienna sausages, preferably while overlooking a canyon, river, or wheat field. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Hospital or the Monastery of St. Gertrude. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Happy trails to you, Cliff, Dad, Grandpa. We love you and already miss you.