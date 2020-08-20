On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Cliff Stricklin passed away in his home. He was 86.
Cliff was born June 29, 1934, to Willis and Linnie Stricklin. Cliff attended school in Mesa, Ariz., and finished his education during his time in the U.S. Navy. Cliff was a veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
Over the course of his life, he held many jobs. He was a hunting guide and worked for the Forest Service in British Columbia, Canada. He was also a tree trimmer in Arizona. He retired from his job as a custodian at Washington State University. Cliff enjoyed hunting and fishing; he was also an avid rock hound. He belonged to the Gold Hill Rock Club for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Stricklin, and his children, Rick (Valorie) Stricklin, Sandy Stricklin (Syd) Adams, Donna (Gary) Johnson, Butch (Barbara) Jones, Tess (Matt) Shewmaker and Andy (Karen) Jones; 32 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Deary Community Center. He was a loving and generous man who will be missed by many.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.