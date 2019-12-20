Cliff Johnson was born Feb. 8, 1975, in Livingston, Mont. He spent his younger years in Iowa. Then his family moved back to Montana, where he graduated from Whitehall High School in 1993.
Cliff attended college in Bozeman, Mont., for one year. On July 23, 1994, he married his high school sweetheart, Carrie Poxleitner. They enjoyed 25 years together.
Cliff and Carrie moved to Denver, where he attended Mountain States Line Constructors apprenticeship program. They moved to Sagle, Idaho, where Cliff was working as a general foreman for International Line Builders.
Cliff and Carrie have five children; Taylor, James, Braden, Nolan and Addisyn.
Cliff was adventurous and liked to experience new things. He was a bull rider in high school and tried helicopter line construction. He was an avid hunter and loved boating with his family. He was a devoted husband and father, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He never stopped working hard to provide a godly, loving home for them.
Cliff passed away as the result of a work-related accident Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Richland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Ann (Lawellin) Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Carrie, and his children. He is also survived by his brothers, David (Diedra) Johnson, of Terry, Mont., and Ben (Nancy) Johnson, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and his sister, Stefanie (Tracey) Forcella, of Whitehall, Mont. Also surviving are his father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Denise Poxleitner, of Cottonwood; brothers-in-law Brett (Jillann) Poxleitner, of Genesee, and Brian (Heidi) Poxleitner; and sister-in-law Carla (Will) Knezvich, of Spokane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Keuterville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.