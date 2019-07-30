Cleyo Faye Parks, 68, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital due to a long-term illness.
Faye was born to Owen Sexton and R. Ruth (Manley) Sexton on Aug. 26, 1950, in Fallon, Nev. Faye was married and divorced five times but lived the end of her life happily single in the company of her children and grandchildren. She resided in Lewiston at the time of her death.
Faye enjoyed gardening and cooking and was a box wine connoisseur.
She is survived by her sons, Travis Sorenson, of Lewiston, and Lakota Beck, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; daughter Yvonne Sherman, of Newport, Wash.; sister Wanda Dunn, of Clarkston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Sexton Sr.; mother R. Ruth Sexton and brother Owen “Sonny” Sexton Jr.
A memorial will be set at a later time.