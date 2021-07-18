Cleta Mae (Hoisington) King passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Mom was born July 28, 1928, in Juliaetta to Cletis and Beatrice Hoisington, the fifth of nine children. She was raised on a farm on Potlatch Ridge, Idaho. She attended grade school at Stony Point Elementary and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1946. Shortly after high school Mom married Walt Zimmerman and they had two daughters, Cheryl and Bobbie. Mom worked for the telephone company for several years. She married Norm King in 1966 and had three more children, Tami, Kristi and Norman Jr. “Chip.” They also had their own company, King Mechanical Contractors. Mom was in charge of the business end of things.
In her younger years, Mom loved bowling and dressing up to go out dancing. She even cruised Riverside with her two older daughters. Over the years she did ceramics, various craft projects and took up cake decorating. She made some beautiful wedding cakes. Mom loved hosting backyard barbecues and pool parties, and delighted in having her kids, grandkids and their friends over. She was passionate about her Gonzaga basketball and knew who all the players were. She was a perpetual member of Weight Watchers and looked forward to going to Starbucks with her WW buddies every week. Navigating her email and Facebook accounts were frequently challenging, and all of us kids were called on a regular basis when she couldn’t get them to “work.” Mom took great pleasure in receiving cards of all kinds. If you ever sent her a Christmas or birthday card, you will be happy to know she kept every last one of them.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Norman King Sr., both parents, brothers Lauren, Frank, Arnold and Phil Hoisington and sister Vivian Blair. She is survived by brothers Neale, Don (Elaine) Hoisington, both of Juliaetta, and brother Jim (Linda) Hoisington of Lapwai. She is survived by daughters Cheryl (Pat) Porter, Bobbie Brown, Tami (Ben) Miller, Kristi (Buddy) Draper, all of Spokane, and son Norman “Chip” King Jr. (Amy), of Cheney, Wash. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom loved Jesus with all her heart and was instrumental in passing on her faith to her children. We know that Mom is now with Him and reunited with so many family members and friends who passed on before her.
Mom’s celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Turning Point Open Bible Church, 11911 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99218. She will be buried at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.