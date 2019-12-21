Clesta “Dede” Miller, born to Ole Watkins and Bessie Robson in Lewiston on Jan. 23, 1931, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Dede was raised by her father from the time she was 3 years old. As a young girl, she was raised on a homestead at Anatone. The small house was built by her daddy. They moved to Asotin in 1937. Dede graduated from Asotin High School in 1949, where she had been a majorette, drum major and later queen of the Asotin Country Fair.
Dede married Norman Miller on March 25, 1950, at her father’s home in Asotin. Dede and Norm built their home in the Lewiston Orchards, where they raised four children. Norman passed away in 1985. She married Everett Drader in 1988. He passed away in 1998.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Clausen and Susan Miller, of Lewiston; two sons, Norm Miller Jr., of Spokane, and David Miller, of Kennewick; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; plus multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands; a granddaughter; four sisters; and two brothers.
Dede worked at Kmart for 10 years and retired from there. Dede also worked at the C.O.D. laundry out of high school. Dede loved her home and doing crafts, reading, dancing, camping, panning for gold and gardening. Dede and Norm’s home was always a place where all family came to celebrate holidays.
A celebration of life/covered-dish meal will be from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. For more information, please call Linda at (509) 552-3160.