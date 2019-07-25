Cleora Mae Schmidt, 90, passed peacefully at Royal Park Retirement Center in Spokane, the morning of Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Cottonwood, to Frank and Bertha Tacke, the eldest of four sisters.
Mom was raised on the Tacke homestead, helping with the farm, garden and chickens — from gathering eggs to butchering. She married Carl Schmidt on Sept. 22, 1948. Cleora focused her energy on raising their three children. She was industrious, canning many jars of preserves and sewing clothes for her family. They made their home in Cottonwood, later moving to Nezperce from 1959 to 1973, after which they returned to Cottonwood.
Cleora was very social and active in the Sunshine Club, Catholic Daughters of America and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing pinochle and bridge and belonged to a bowling league. Cleora was a great cook and found joy in feeding friends and family. Cleora was generous, giving time to helping older relatives and volunteering in many school activities, parish dinners and at the museum at St. Gertrude’s Academy. The Catholic faith was very important to Cleora and she was always active in the church. She was our beloved mother, grandmother and helpful friend.
Cleora was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bertha Tacke; her sister, Donna Spencer; and her husband of 64 years, Carl Schmidt.
She is survived by her three children, Robert (Terri) Schmidt, of Moscow; Jane (Richard) Applegate, of Spokane; and Sharon (Thomas) Lukich, of Mead, Wash. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Schmidt, Andrew Schmidt, Christopher Applegate, Heather (Applegate) Jacobson, Tracie Turner, Joel Verrette, Katie Bragg, Michael Lukich, Shelly Bower and Lori Hess; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Royal Park Retirement for their care of Mom these past few months.
A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m., with Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Burial will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.