Cleo Virginia Sipes Dodel, 96, died peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019, in Forks, Wash.
Cleo was born Dec. 12, 1922, to Arthur LeRoy and Irma Walker Sipes, in Lewiston. She was raised by her parents and later by her aunt and uncle, Marguerite and Allan Ramey. She graduated from Lewiston High School. She married hometown military hero Walter Dodel on July 1, 1945, while he was still recovering from injuries sustained after landing in France in June 1944.
Walter then attended the University of Idaho and Cleo typed his papers. While living in Moscow they had two children. Upon his graduation, the family moved to Seattle, where Walter worked as an engineer and Cleo cared for the family. When they retired, they moved to Clarkson and bought a home overlooking Walt’s beloved Snake River. There they rekindled friendships with classmates, siblings and cousins. Cleo and Walt belonged to the Clarkston Country Club, where they played golf and Cleo played bridge. They also enjoyed camping and fishing. In their later years, they moved to Sequim, Wash., to be closer to their children.
Walter died in 2009. Cleo lived in retirement homes in Sequim and Port Angeles, Wash., and eventually moved to Forks to be close to her daughter. She was lovingly cared for at the Forks Hospital Long Term Care.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan, of Forks; sister Joan Sipes Wilson, of Clarkston; sister-in-law Becky Dodel; grandchildren Chip, Amy, Kelly, Andy and Kyle; three great-grandchildren; and an extended family of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cleo was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Sipes; husband Walter; and son Craig. Her ashes are with Walter’s at the Sequim View Cemetery, which overlooks the pastoral Sequim Valley.