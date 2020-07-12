Clem Smith, 79, passed away because of complications of congestive heart failure Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Advanced Heath Care Center in Lewiston.
He was born April 9, 1940, in Moscow, to Ben and Eva Smith. He was the baby of the family, the youngest of five children. Clem grew up in Deary, graduating from high school there in 1958. He attended Lewis-Clark State College.
Clem met his wife of 58 years, Judith Duran, at the 410 Drive-In, where she was a car hop. They were married April 8, 1961, just six months after meeting. After waiting seven years to start their family, they ended up with three children at once. When she was seven months pregnant, Judy’s sister and her sister’s husband died, and nephews Tommy and Mike Watson joined their family.
Clem was a strong, hardworking, industrious person who enjoyed his professional career. At age 19 (with a signature from his mother), he opened “Smith’s Signal,” a service station in downtown Lewiston that operated until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. After returning from Germany in 1965, he briefly worked at Potlatch Corp. until starting at Twin City Foods as a refrigeration mechanic. He was promoted to plant superintendent and continued working there until they closed, at which time he retired. During that time, he also owned and managed C & J’s gas station in Clarkston, and Smith’s Excavation.
Clem, also known by many as “Mr. Chevrolet,” was the quintessential car enthusiast with a love of all things Chevy. From his apt birthdate of “409,” his true love, only second to his family, was cars. From taking his wife on a drag racing honeymoon, to stock car racing, collecting vintage cars, building motors, drag racing, telling endless stories, he loved cars. He was very proud of his car collection and enjoyed showing them off at car shows, parades and just cruising around town. He also loved horsepower and began his journey of all things fast at the stock car races in North Lewiston in the early 1960s. He loved drag racing and spent many years building engines for local racers, including his daughter, who drove his race cars for many years. He also enjoyed NASCAR, and was able to take the trip of a lifetime to Talladega in 2001, where he got to meet several of his favorite drivers, attend drivers’ meetings and even go for a ride.
He suffered several setbacks because of his health, but because of friend and family support and his incredible strong will to live, he fought back and continued to enjoy life. In addition to cars, he also loved hunting deer and elk on his property in Deary. He enjoyed his annual hunting trip, rarely missing a year his entire adult life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anna Hunter; and brothers Jerry Smith and Don Smith. He also is survived by his wife, Judith M. Smith; daughter Sandie (Rolly) Overman; son Steven (Jennifer) Smith; grandsons Derek Overman and Michael Smith; his sister, Ethel Smith; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and many, many friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston. This venue will accommodate as many friends and family as possible with plenty of room for social distancing. The service will be followed by a time to share stories, memories and, of course, bench-racing, and a luncheon provided by the family.