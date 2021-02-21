Clayton Henry Orson Zolber, 95, of Troy, died peacefully of old age Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow.
Clayton was born May 23, 1925, at Craigmont and grew up on the family farm. Clayton attended school in Reubens where he played basketball and football. He joined the U.S. Army in March 1944 and served until April 1950. He served in Japan, Guam and Okinawa during World War II war. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater and World War II Victory medals. He also earned his private pilot license.
He met Alta Hancock in 1944 and they were married Oct. 13, 1944. They were married for 57 years until Alta’s death in 2001. They lived in the Moscow, Troy, Kamiah, Pullman and Lewiston area, where he worked as a mechanic, owned a radiator shop and owned and drove grain trucks. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, camping and playing cards with his daughters.
Clayton is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Sam) Cummings, of St. Maries, Shirley (Fred) Stephens and Kandy (Jack) Nelson, of Troy, and JoAnne (Dan) Nelson, of Williston, N.D. He had nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alta; parents, Frank and Martha Zolber; brothers Erwin, Milton and Clifford and sister Eva Mae Breeze; also by a grandson Greg Cummings and granddaughter Lisa Stephens and sons-in-law Samuel Cummings and Fred Stephens.
Clayton was a member of the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church. He never knew a stranger and helped anyone in need. He was loved by all of his family and will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Troy ACS Foodbank and/or Troy Historical Society.
A memorial service is planned for the spring.