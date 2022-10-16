Clayton D. Keifer

Clayton D. Keifer, 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston, from complications of a stroke. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Montevideo, Minn., to Clayton Isaac Keifer and Hazel Elizabeth Marholz. Clayton graduated from high school in 1952, in Montevideo. He married Marlys June Anderson on June 2, 1956 and they were married for 66 wonderful years. They were each other’s best friend. They had two children, Debbie Rochelle Dugger and Michael Paul Keifer.