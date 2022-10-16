Clayton D. Keifer, 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston, from complications of a stroke. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Montevideo, Minn., to Clayton Isaac Keifer and Hazel Elizabeth Marholz. Clayton graduated from high school in 1952, in Montevideo. He married Marlys June Anderson on June 2, 1956 and they were married for 66 wonderful years. They were each other’s best friend. They had two children, Debbie Rochelle Dugger and Michael Paul Keifer.
In 1965, Clayton trained as a GTA feed consultant, and he worked for them for 29 years. It was while working for themc that he moved to Edgeley, N.D., and moved to Lewiston in 1982 and then went back to Minnesota to Morris and Owatonna. He retired in 1994 and moved back to Lewiston, where he lived until he passed away. He was a top salesman for GTA and won many paid trips all over the world and he always traveled with his best friend, Marlys. He was the top salesman five times, with only a high school education, compared against college-trained men. He enjoyed the test, with the support of his wife, family and many friends.
After Clayton retired from GTA, he worked part time as a safety coordinator for Guardian Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. for 21 years.
He became a Mason at the Masonic Lodge in Edgely, N.D. in 1976. He had to pass a test to receive this honor. He also became a Shriner in Fargo, N.D., which is now the Blue Lodge and Shriner. He then moved to Lewiston and transferred to Calam Temple there. He then put on divan in 1996 and nine years later, he became potentate in 2004. That year, he went on many trips as a potentate. Clayton had a full life and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and many friends. He loved playing cards with his son and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Keifer Sr. and his mother, Hazel Keifer.
Clayton is survived by Marlys, his wife of 66 years; his daughter, Debbie Dugger; his son, Michael Keifer (Lila); his grandchildren, Daniel Clark, Ryan Keifer and Kendahl Keifer; and his great-grandchildren, Jordan Clark, Tori Clark, Clayton Keifer and Catherine Keifer. He is also survived by his brothers, Duane Keifer, of Montevideo, Minn., and Robert Keifer, of Minneapolis; and his sister, Sharon Elliffson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Something to remember: “You never enjoy the good times unless you have bad times in life.” — Clayton
The service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Free and Ancient Mason Hall, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Clayton’s memory be sent to Shriners Children’s Spokane, 911 W. Fifth Ave, Spokane, WA. 99204.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston, is in charge of arrangements.