Clayton ‘Clay’ Leroy Johnson

Clayton “Clay” Leroy Johnson, born June 2, 1979, passed unto the Lord and savior Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from complications of a horrible car accident in Tulsa, Okla., at St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.

Clay was born in Port Angeles, Wash., to Kelley Hodges and Clinton Johnson. Clay lived in a few different places as a small baby but eventually landed in Pullman, and then Albion. Clay attended elementary and middle school in the Pullman School District, but then transferred to Genesee High School in Genesee, and graduated from there in 1998.