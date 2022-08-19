Clayton “Clay” Leroy Johnson, born June 2, 1979, passed unto the Lord and savior Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from complications of a horrible car accident in Tulsa, Okla., at St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
Clay was born in Port Angeles, Wash., to Kelley Hodges and Clinton Johnson. Clay lived in a few different places as a small baby but eventually landed in Pullman, and then Albion. Clay attended elementary and middle school in the Pullman School District, but then transferred to Genesee High School in Genesee, and graduated from there in 1998.
As a child, Clay was very active, full of energy and mischievous as most boys were his age. Throughout his childhood, Clay played baseball but then later found that basketball was more suited to him, as after puberty he shot up like a weed, eventually ending his growth spurt at 6-foot-7. Clay was an unbelievable singer, and developed that talent from a young age, winning his first singing contest at only 17. After high school, Clay worked various jobs and married his first wife, Annie Konen.
Shortly after marriage, they moved to Montana. That relationship ended and Clay came back to Idaho. Once back home, Clay started to pursue his dream of driving truck. His stay was short that time because that lead him to Oklahoma, where his real father lived, and helped him get his CDL. While first in Oklahoma, Clay met and married Kristen Murray. One of Clay’s dreams was to have children and it was with a great deal of effort that him and Kristen found out they were finally going to get their wish. It was with great surprise that turned into triplets. They welcomed Ethan, Evan and Emma. They were the light of his life and he lived every day for them. It was also during this time that Clay landed his dream job at Accord Transportation. He loved his job and was a sucker for a sexy truck. Accord finally let him spec out a truck and he did so in Sooner colors. You could see him rolling down the highway almost any day in that big orange beauty with Bigfoot stamped on the back. Kristen and Clay divorced and he continued to truck up until he passed. Clay was larger than life and loved by all who came across his path. His smile was infectious and his love for his family, children and trucking were his whole life. He never did anything half way. It was always all or nothing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Clay is survived by his mother, Kelley Hodges, of Lewiston; his brother Benjamin (Rachel) Johnson, of Lewiston; his children, Ethan, Evan and Emma Johnson, of Tulsa; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family. He is preceded by Hal and Marcheta Hodges, Wanda Cane, Rod Johnson, one aunt and a cousin.
At this time, the family is unsure of any services for Clay. Cremation has taken place and Clay will be returned home to his mother. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. John’s of Tulsa, a special thanks to the nurses and trauma doctors in the ICU for the above-and-beyond care of our loved one. Also, a special thanks to his best friend, Randy Swearingen for all you did for us and your unprecedented friendship to Clay.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers or cards, donations be made to Kelley Hodges and sent to 2034 Powers Ave. Space No. 19 Lewiston, ID 83501. All money will go to Clay’s final costs and all remaining will go directly to his children.