Surrounded by her family, Claudine Weiss, 91, entered into heaven Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Born to Claude and Cora Sturman on April 11, 1928, she lived in many places across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as her mother loved to buy and sell homes. She graduated from Clarkston High School and, over the years, has really enjoyed the reunions with fellow classmates.
Mom went to college in Spokane and then worked for various business offices, including the Asotin power company. While working there, she would frequently see French Weiss, who would stop by to ask when power would come to their Cloverland farm. We think there must have been some jolly banter between the two, for when they ran into each other at the Asotin County Fair, it became a love that would last forever. They were married shortly thereafter, on June 15, 1949. They made their home in the Lewiston Orchards and, after a few years, moved to the Cloverland farm. Three children followed out of the love they had for each other, and the farm life and livestock were a wonderful way of life.
After a time, Claudine went back to work in town. She drove the 30-plus-mile, one-way trip in all sorts of weather to Lewiston Datsun, where she kept the books. During that time, we joined the Washington State Old-Time Fiddlers. Mom occasionally played the violin, but her superb talent was on the piano. The Cloverland Free Methodist Church, the Salvation Army, Clarkston Church of God and the Valley Singers were just a few of the people and places that were so thankful to hear her play.
French passed away on the farm in 1985, at which time Mom moved to town and made her home in Clarkston. She worked for Union Paper and then Adams Pharmacy, where she retired. About three years ago, Mom moved into Evergreen Estates. There, of course, everyone knew her as the piano player. It was throughout Mom’s life that she made sure her children and grandchildren knew the path to salvation through Christ. It was a message she often showed us in her unspoken dedication to church and the reading of the Bible.
Until her eyesight failed, she consistently made beautiful crocheted blankets, which she loved to give away to family and friends. The talent did not end there, as two short books about her grandpa’s farm and the tales of the lumberjack life of her mom and dad were expertly created. She faithfully followed the Seattle Mariners, visiting games several times while making those wonderful trips to the Oregon Coast every June. Mom’s talents were many, and she was a very generous and giving soul.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and sister Phyllis Tarola. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Mullins, of Spokane; daughter Kay (Joe) Anderson, of Cloverland; sons Dean (Cindy) Weiss, of Spokane, and Danny (Jo) Weiss, of Lewiston; grandchildren Eric (Jeanette) Brooks, of Clarkston, Ernie (Jenny) Brooks, of Prineville, Ore., and Christopher (Michelle) Hazelbaker, of Dawson Springs, Ky.; and her great friend and cousin, Lorraine Cline; plus a few greats and a great-great.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. A luncheon and get-together will follow at noon at the First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Helping Hands Rescue, Asotin Historical Society, the Clarkston Church of God, Tri-State Hospital or the Salvation Army.