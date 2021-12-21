Claudia Hepburn, 86 years old, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022, at Mountain View Funeral Home, Seventh and Cedar in Lewiston.
Claudia was born in Spokane to John and Susan Mudge on June 24, 1935. She married Garnet Wicks in Spokane in 1954. They lived in Spokane, Kooskia and Grangeville, and had four children together. She worked as a hairdresser for several years in Kooskia and Grangeville. After Garnet passed away, she married Keith York in 1977. They ranched nearly 1,000 acres on Tahoe Ridge near Kooskia. After Keith passed away, a resilient Claudia found her last love and dance partner, Bart Hepburn, while he was building his home in Kooskia. They married in 1982. Claudia and Bart were always looking for the perfect place to live. They created homes in Kooskia and Grangeville then finally settled down in Lewiston. They also spent many winters in Arizona. Bart passed away in February of this year.
Claudia’s hobbies included fishing, stained glass art and quilting. She was a member of the KRLC Quilters for several years, which makes quilts for organizations and people in need.
Claudia was preceded in death by her mother and father, her three spouses, her sister Marie Grace Axeworthy, her daughter Alice Poole, and her granddaughter Carrie Garner.
Claudia is survived by daughter Deborah Howerton, son Samuel Wicks (Shannon), son Robert Wicks (Lora Lee), her brother Robert Mudge; Bart’s children Janet Gruell (Monte), Jackie Hollibaugh (Lee), Scott Hepburn (Sandy), and John Hepburn (Summer); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Elite Home Health and Hospice. The family of Claudia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and all the wonderful caregivers who helped make her last few days comfortable. Claudia will be missed but our wonderful memories will last forever.