Claude Norman Tiede “CT,” beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and brother, was taken home Sunday, July 3, 2022, to meet his Lord and Savior at age 83.
Claude was born Feb. 3, 1939, at the family farm in Gifford to Justine and Louis Tiede. He was the youngest of four children. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse at Fairview. The school was then consolidated with Gifford, where he graduated from the eighth grade. He then graduated from Reubens High School in 1957. Because of his mechanical abilities and knack for repairing anything and everything, Claude attended and graduated from Oregon Technical Institute. Claude fell in love and married Carole Taylor, of Nezperce. Together they had three children, Scott, Shelly and Shannon. Claude found work in Kamiah, Portland and Spokane. In 1968, he and Carole opened their own two-way radio business, C & C Electronics, in Clarkston. Later, he and Carole divorced, and he owned his own businesses in several other locations throughout the Northwest. Claude’s two-way radio businesses took him to many mountaintops, where he built and climbed numerous towers. This allowed him to enjoy seeing much of the country.
Claude was an avid outdoorsman and handed his passion down to his children. He and his son, Scott, shared many hunting adventures together. His favorite fishing hole was, as he would say, “10 miles in and 20 miles out” of Sabe Creek. Winchester Lake was also a favorite family fishing spot. Not only did he love hunting and fishing, he sought the thrill of snowmobiling in winter and boating in summer. Claude purchased his first snowmobile, a Fox Trac, in 1968. He made it a family tradition to snowmobile into Dixie, where one winter the snow was so high he was seen jumping his Ski-Doo over the rooftop of a cabin. Needless to say, Claude was all about having fun. His grandchildren especially remember his fireworks displays. Whether it was New Year’s Eve in Dixie, or the Fourth of July, Grandpa Tiede’s fireworks were the biggest and loudest.
Claude truly enjoyed life and being outdoors. He worked hard and played hard. He was fun to be around and made us all laugh. He had the gift to find humor in everyday living and he loved his family dearly. He will be sorely missed beyond measure. We could all learn something from him: Life is short, enjoy the journey and don’t forget to find the humor. We love you, Pops.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Justine and Louie Tiede; infant brother, Walter Tiede; and brothers, Earl and Glen Tiede. He is survived by his children, Scott (Abbie) Tiede, Shelly Sanford and Shannon (Neal) Forrester; his sister, Laura (Marvin) Jackson; as well as six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held for Claude at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Tiede Cemetery in Gifford. The cemetery is located across from Good Hope Lutheran Parish. Services will be conducted by Pastor David Naumann.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers to honor Claude, donations may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1107 14th St., Clarkston.