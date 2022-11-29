Claud Allen Furnare

Claud Allen Furnare left this world from Moscow to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He loved Jesus and it showed from the moment he got up in the morning through the last prayer at night before bedtime. He was an avid Bible reader and student of the Bible, running several websites including ones with Spurgeon sermons, a Bible discussion board and more. He was known not just for his love of God, but also his humor and love of family. Claud, while taking on the appearance — and often the hobbies — of a mountain man, and he had a big heart. He was sincere in his care and compassion for people, and this extended to those he met throughout his journeys in life, not just his family and friends.

He was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 5, 1946, to Gionani “Joe” Furnare (deceased) and Evalee Byrd Furnare (deceased). Claud married Cindy Taylor Furnare in 1978 and had one son, Luca Furnare (wife: Tabitha King Furnare) in 1980. Claud had one sister, Deborah Furnare McKee.