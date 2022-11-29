Claud Allen Furnare left this world from Moscow to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He loved Jesus and it showed from the moment he got up in the morning through the last prayer at night before bedtime. He was an avid Bible reader and student of the Bible, running several websites including ones with Spurgeon sermons, a Bible discussion board and more. He was known not just for his love of God, but also his humor and love of family. Claud, while taking on the appearance — and often the hobbies — of a mountain man, and he had a big heart. He was sincere in his care and compassion for people, and this extended to those he met throughout his journeys in life, not just his family and friends.
He was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 5, 1946, to Gionani “Joe” Furnare (deceased) and Evalee Byrd Furnare (deceased). Claud married Cindy Taylor Furnare in 1978 and had one son, Luca Furnare (wife: Tabitha King Furnare) in 1980. Claud had one sister, Deborah Furnare McKee.
As a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, he moved on from racing motorcycles and fast cars to jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. Claud joined the U.S. Army from 1964-68. He was a sergeant in the Army. The units he served in were the 82nd Airborne, 1st Battalion 505th and 509th Parachute Infantry Regiments, and he was stationed in 1967 in Mainz, Germany.
He served almost 30 years at San Jose Police Department (SJPD) as a Patrol Officer. This included many years as a detective and working other specialized assignments. Regardless of the role, he strove to be a man of integrity so that he could, as he put it, “sleep good at night.” When he left SJPD, his plaque summed up his career: “Congratulations on your retirement and a job well done.”
During his time at SJPD, he was on special assignment at Milpitas Police Department (MPD). While Cindy was working at MPD, she saw this guy with parole papers sticking out of his pocket — looking like a version of Serpico. In fact, she thought he was a prisoner escapee. It turned out he (Claud) was an undercover officer and became the love of her life. When Claud finished his assignment at MPD they gave him a plaque with a badge that read: “Milpitas PD 1978-1979 Officer Claud Furnare ‘One of Our Own.’ ”
After Claud retired from the SJPD, he began his own licensed private investigation service, American Data Quest. In the year 2000, Cindy closed out her non-sworn service with the Morgan Hill Police Department and she and Claud moved to Moscow.
They loved every minute of their retirement and Moscow. This new location provided a good background for Claud’s hobbies. He loved discussions on the Bible, muzzleloading, target shooting, NRA functions, ham radio, ARRL functions, tractor work, woodworking, web design and more. He served as a sounding board and mentor for Luca’s public service career, but still had a sense of humor to convince kiddos that moose lived in the closets and that he was looking to buy a truckload of candy all for himself.
When Claud was asked how he wished to be remembered, he said, “I want to stand before the Lord and pray that He says, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’ ” (from the Bible: Matthew 25).
There will be an online memorial service for Claud at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in the memory of Claud Furnare, please consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse, John MacArthur (Grace to You), Palouse Care Network, and Moscow Volunteer Fire & EMS — we would gratefully appreciate it.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfunerachapel.com.