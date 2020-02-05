Clark Alan Klappenbach, 46, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born to Frances Karen and Karl Andrew Klappenbach on Feb. 21, 1973, in Lewiston. He was a musician at heart. He loved to play the drums and guitar. Spending time with friends and family is what really filled his cup. Clark worked at the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections in Lewiston for 19 years.
Clark is survived by his parents; brother Adam (Cheryl) Klappenbach; nephew Chase Klappenbach; and nieces Courtney Klappenbach and Laney Watson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stacy Klappenbach.
A service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Sister Margie Schmidt will be the officiant.