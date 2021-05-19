Clarissa W. Huffman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 95.
Clarissa Rosalie Weber was born Aug. 26, 1925, at Fenn, Idaho, to Marion and Edith Spengler Weber, who owned and ran the General Merchandise Store there. She attended grades 1-8 at the one-room schoolhouse in Fenn. Clarissa was an active member of the Fenn/Syringa 4-H club and excelled in many 4-H projects which resulted in many blue ribbons, as well as the Thomas F. Wren Award for judging. She attended Grangeville High School and was the editor of the Informer school paper for two years and participated in drama and band. She graduated from high school in 1943 and received a Union Pacific 4-H Railroad scholarship. She attended the University of Idaho for one year before going on to St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing at the University of Portland, where she received a B.S. in nursing in 1948. She belonged to the Alpha Tau Delta Nursing Sorority.
On Oct. 24, 1948, she married W. Wayne Huffman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville. They farmed and ranched 1 mile north of Fenn all of their married life. Together they had research plots through the University of Idaho for new varieties of grain crops. Clarissa was a devoted farm wife and mother to Debbie and Darcy. She continued to live on the ranch after Wayne passed away in 2005.
In 1950, she taught a class of LPNs at Grangeville General Hospital, now Syringa. For many years, she worked part time as a special duty nurse. She became the director of nurses at Parkhill Manor, now the Grangeville Health and Rehab Center, for 14 years. She was on-call at the Idaho County Nursing Home as well. Later she worked in Cottonwood for Dr. George Imhoff as his office nurse for 14 years before ending her nursing career.
Being active in many community groups was also very important to Clarissa. She belonged to the American Legion Post No. 37 and served as district president for two years. She was a member of Charity Grange No. 294 and held various offices; the American Association of University Women; a charter member of Fenn Domestic Club in which she served as secretary for years; the Idaho State Nurses Association; a local nurses group which held various social activities throughout the years; and she remained a member of the Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association up until her passing.
She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. In her adult life, she was active in Evening Circle, Ladies Aid, and taught Vacation Bible School for years. She enjoyed yard work, including tending to her flowers and raising a garden. She canned fruits and vegetables and made jam and jellies. Clarissa was well-versed on the history of the Camas Prairie and shared many stories. She enjoyed picnics, camping, traveling and visiting her family whether they were near or far. Wayne and Clarissa went on several senior group excursions. Their favorite trips were to Branson, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Ernie) Stoops; son Darcy Huffman; only granddaughter Allison (Damian) Pape; and three great-grandchildren, Laramie, Emberlyn and Gentry.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at the Denver Cemetery followed by a luncheon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 North Mill St., Grangeville, ID 83530, or a charity of your choice.